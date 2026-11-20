Nashik: Senior RSS Functionary Rameshrao Gaydhani Passes Away At 77 |

Nashik: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and former East District Executive of the organisation, Rameshrao Gaydhani died on Friday afternoon following a brief illness. He was 77.

His last rites were performed at the electric crematorium at Nashik's Amardham on Friday evening. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

His death has been widely mourned in Nashik's social and RSS circles, with many describing him as a pillar of the organisation and the city's social life.

Gaydhani made significant contributions to the RSS and Nashik's social and cultural spheres. During his long association with the organisation, he shouldered several key responsibilities, including those of physical training in-charge, city executive and district executive.

During the Emergency, he was imprisoned for 19 months for his involvement in the organisation's activities.

His residence in the Ravivar Karanja area of Nashik served as an important centre of interaction for RSS workers and office-bearers for several years.

He also managed the functioning of the RSS office from part of his residence for a long period, reflecting his commitment to the organisation.