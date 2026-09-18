Nashik: Senior Advocate Jayant Jaybhave Appointed President Of Maharashtra And Goa Bar Council |

Nashik: Senior advocate Jayant Jaybhave has been appointed President of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, taking charge of the representative body of advocates in Maharashtra and Goa. Jaybhave, who has earlier served as president of the council and is a former president of the Nashik District Bar Association, brings extensive experience in the legal profession and bar administration.

Jaybhave has been associated with several initiatives aimed at strengthening legal education and professional training for advocates. In 2026, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa established the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Advocates Training and Research Centre at Taloja in Navi Mumbai. Jaybhave is serving as chairman of the centre, which focuses on professional ethics, courtroom skills, legal research and training for judicial service examinations.

His appointment is significant for the legal fraternity in the state, particularly in view of the growing need for continuous professional development and structured training for young advocates. Under his leadership, the council is expected to continue initiatives related to advocate training, professional development, legal awareness and strengthening the interface between the Bar and the judicial system.