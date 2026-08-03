Nashik: Self-Help Groups To Run Food Courts At Simhastha Kumbh, Creating Jobs For Rural Women | AI

Nashik: Self-help groups from the district are gearing up to provide dining facilities for the more than three crore pilgrims expected to arrive in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Tourists and pilgrims will have the opportunity to savour local cuisine, with traditional Maharashtrian dishes such as Pithla-Bhakri, Thecha-Bhakri, Nachni (finger millet) Bhakri, and Nashik’s unique Ranmeva (wild forest produce) being made available.

Plans are underway to generate employment for over 80,000 self-help groups in the district through the Kumbh Mela, facilitated by the Nashik Zilla Parishad. Work is being organised by bringing together groups from the Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana, and Harsul areas.

Food Court Concept

The Zilla Parishad will set up food courts at various locations. These courts will be operated exclusively by women and self-help groups. To allow pilgrims to eat while on the move, items such as small water bottles, small phulkas (rotis), various types of bhakris, Zhunka, Pithla, rice dishes, and Nashik’s special Mohari Misal will be served in small boxes or attractive thalis (platters).

Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar said, "Considering the weather, herbal tea (infused with ginger, lemon, and basil), buttermilk, lemon sherbet, and medicinal drinks will also be made available. This initiative will provide employment to over ten thousand women from rural areas."

Since the Kumbh Mela coincides with the monsoon season, special emphasis is being placed on providing pilgrims with clean, fresh, and nutritious food that tastes homemade. The administration is making comprehensive preparations to ensure the Kumbh Mela is organised seamlessly, and development works have also gained momentum.