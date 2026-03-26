Nashik: Secretary-Level Panel To Tackle Onion Crisis, Permanent Solution Planned | File Photo

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the formation of a secretary-level committee to find a permanent solution to the ongoing onion crisis in the state. The committee, comprising senior officials from the agriculture, finance, and marketing departments, will suggest immediate relief measures for farmers while also focusing on a long-term policy framework.



During a state-level review meeting held at the Legislature Complex, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal strongly demanded an immediate subsidy of ₹500 per quintal for onion farmers. He pointed out that while current market prices range between ₹800 and ₹1,000 per quintal, the production cost exceeds ₹1,500, pushing farmers into severe financial distress.



Bhujbal also called for a minimum support price of ₹2,250 based on production cost and stressed the need for a clear export policy. He proposed a structured approach involving phased implementation of Minimum Export Price (MEP), export duties, and export bans based on price levels to stabilise the market and enable better planning for farmers, traders, and consumers.



Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasised curbing malpractices in the onion trade and stabilising prices through increased exports. He also mentioned coordinating with the central government and holding discussions with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.



Additionally, he instructed officials to study crop diversification in districts like Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur to provide farmers with alternative income sources. The government aims to finalise concrete long-term measures within the next two to three months and ensure their effective implementation.