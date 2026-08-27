Nashik: Scientific Risk Assessment Essential To Prevent Industrial Accidents, Experts Say |

Nashik: Identifying and scientifically assessing potential hazards is essential to prevent industrial accidents, said Vikram Rathod, senior official at Radiance Safety Solutions, at a seminar on industrial safety jointly organised by Radiance Safety Solutions and Nashik Industries & Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA).

NIMA President Ashish Nahar stressed the need for regular safety audits and advance preventive measures at industrial establishments.

The seminar covered safety management, emergency preparedness, fire and life safety, and lightning protection risk assessment. Experts explained that factors such as building height, location, surrounding area and potential lightning impact must be assessed to determine the required protection level as per IEC/IS standards.

Proper risk assessment can help protect lives and property, prevent equipment damage, minimise production disruptions and reduce financial losses. Several industrialists attended the seminar.