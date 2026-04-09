Nashik: ‘Scientific Norms Violated’ In Tree Cutting; Permanent Ban Sought From NGT | Sourced

Nashik: Environmentalists have united to take a stand against the large-scale tree felling currently being carried out across the city by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) under the pretext of preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Allegations are mounting that centuries-old trees, particularly environmentally significant Banyan trees and other heritage trees, are being cut down indiscriminately. Consequently, efforts are now underway to secure a permanent stay on these activities.

According to environmentalists, the Municipal Corporation is projecting a deceptive image with the slogan, "The same tree, but a new location." Although the Mayor has articulated a stance favoring the relocation of trees, the scientific protocols essential for successful transplantation are not being adhered to in full. The tree-felling operations were initiated at the eleventh hour, specifically for the Kumbh Mela, with absolutely no proper planning undertaken beforehand. Branches and timber from felled trees are currently seen scattered across roads throughout the city, a sight that has further fueled the outrage among the residents of Nashik.

As per regulations, the relocation of trees necessitates pruning in a specific, prescribed manner. However, environmentalists claim that the pruning executed by the Municipal Corporation is so flawed that the successful replanting of these trees has become virtually impossible. "There is a complete disregard for the scientific protocols required for tree relocation. Furthermore, this is causing immense damage to the biodiversity that depends on these trees," stated environmentalist Sheetal Adke Gole

On Tuesday (April 7), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a stay on any form of tree felling within the limits of the Nashik Municipal Corporation until 12:00 PM on April 28. Of the 44 trees located on Gangapur Road, 22 had already been cut down prior to this stay order. Advocate Shriram P. Pingale had sent a letter to Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, warning of contempt proceedings. During the Tribunal's next hearing, the Government of Maharashtra will be required to clarify its official stance; a favourable verdict is anticipated only if the technical justifications presented are deemed satisfactory.

Environmental activists are no longer willing to settle for a mere temporary stay. They are now demanding a permanent moratorium on tree felling, along with punitive action against the officials responsible for the violations. Preserving Nashik's green canopy is not merely a concern for environmental enthusiasts but a duty incumbent upon every resident of Nashik.