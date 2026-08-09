Nashik: Scholarship Schemes Creating New Opportunities For Tribal Students, Says Minister Ashok Uike | Sourced

Nashik: Government scholarship schemes have paved the way for tribal students to pursue education. Thanks to the substantial financial assistance provided through these schemes, thousands of students are accessing quality higher education, thereby laying the foundation for a bright future. State Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike stated that these scholarship schemes are creating opportunities for tribal students to pursue higher education.

He was speaking at an interaction program with beneficiaries of the 'Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme' held on Thursday (the 5th) at the Tribal Development Bhavan. The event was organised as part of the 'Birsa Lives in New Bharat' week, celebrated under the 'Janjatiya Garima Utsav' (Tribal Pride Festival). Dignitaries present included Tripura's Minister for Tribal Welfare, Cooperation, and Minority Welfare, Shukla Charan Noatia; Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod; Additional Commissioners Dinkar Pavra and Digambar Chavan; Project Officer Arpita Thube; and Deputy Commissioner Santosh Thube, along with other officials and a large number of students.

During the interaction, Dr Uike inquired about the challenges students face while pursuing higher education. Students noted that while tuition fees for professional courses are covered by the scholarship, the costs associated with final-year projects are high; they requested a separate provision to address this. While guiding the students, Dr Uike emphasised that maintaining open communication and empathy leads to success, whereas a lack of communication breeds misunderstandings. He advised students to fulfil their parents' dreams and bring honour to themselves and their community. He also urged them to communicate with the concerned Project Officers regarding any difficulties they face and to focus on their academic progress.

Tripura Minister Noatia also spoke on the occasion, stating that education is essential for every student and is the key to achieving true progress for the community.

Leena Bansod, Commissioner of the Tribal Development Department, said, “Students should assess the quality of an institution before enrolling in any college. Furthermore, they should seriously consider future opportunities when selecting a course. As the current era is competitive and skill-based, merely obtaining a traditional degree is not enough; students must acquire various new skills to thrive in this competitive landscape.”