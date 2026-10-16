Nashik: Sanjay Sonawane To Push For Better Railway Connectivity Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh |

Nashik: Nashik-based entrepreneur and railway affairs expert Sanjay Sonawane has been appointed as a member of the Bhusawal Divisional Railway Advisory Committee for a two-year term. He has consistently raised issues concerning passenger amenities, railway infrastructure and improved connectivity in the Nashik region.

With preparations underway for the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Waje expressed confidence that Sonawane’s expertise would help improve facilities for devotees and passengers. Several prominent personalities from Nashik’s social, industrial and political sectors congratulated Sonawane and thanked Waje for recommending his name.

Reacting to the appointment, Sonawane said he would prioritise essential passenger facilities along the Nashik, Deolali and Manmad railway corridor during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela and work towards developing Nashik railway station as a model station offering quality amenities to devotees arriving from across the country.

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Sonawane said he would pursue several pending railway demands from Nashik, including the Nashik-Pune railway line, a Manmad-Pune Vande Bharat Express, a railway service connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Vasai Road to Ahmedabad, and a new service connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Kalyan and Panvel to Ratnagiri and Goa.

He also emphasised the need to introduce diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) and mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) services on the Igatpuri-Bhusawal, Igatpuri-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Igatpuri-Dhule routes to strengthen connectivity between Nashik and the Khandesh region.

These services would benefit industrial establishments, traders, students, working professionals and other passengers by improving travel convenience. Sonawane expressed his determination to take up these demands with railway officials and the Railway Ministry.