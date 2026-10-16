Nashik: Drought In 13 Talukas Prompts Ban On Fodder Transportation Outside District | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: In a significant move to ensure adequate fodder availability for livestock in the district, the Nashik district administration has prohibited the transportation and sale of fodder produced in the district outside its boundaries, including to other districts and states. District Collector Ayush Prasad has issued an order to this effect under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

According to the order, the transportation and sale of green fodder, crop residue (kadba), chopped fodder, straw, total mixed ration (TMR) and other types of animal feed outside Nashik district have been prohibited. However, fodder transportation authorised under government schemes or specifically approved by the Animal Husbandry Department or the district administration has been exempted from the restrictions.

The state government's Relief and Rehabilitation Department has declared a 'Trigger-1' (first-stage) drought in 13 talukas of Nashik district. The administration has expressed concern that fodder produced in the district could be transported in large quantities to other districts and neighbouring areas for commercial sale. Such a situation could lead to a shortage of fodder in the future, potentially threatening the well-being and survival of livestock.

In view of this possibility, the administration has imposed the restriction to ensure that sufficient fodder remains available for livestock within the district and to prevent a potential shortage arising from the outward movement of fodder.

The order issued by the Collector will remain in force from Oct 13, 2026, to Dec 10, 2026, or until further orders. The administration has clarified that legal action will be initiated against those violating the order under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The district administration has appealed to all concerned to comply with the order, stating that the measure has been taken in the interest of ensuring an adequate and uninterrupted supply of fodder for livestock amid drought-like conditions.