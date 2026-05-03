Nashik: Sangle Strikers Clinch NWPL Title With Dominant 10-Wicket Win In Final | Sourced

Nashik: In the final of the Fravashi International Presents Nashik Women’s Premier League (NWPL), organised by the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club, Anant Sangle’s Sangle Strikers registered a commanding 10-wicket victory over Kalpesh Bhutada’s Balaji Super Novas to clinch the championship title.

Immediately after the final match, the prize distribution ceremony of the inaugural NWPL tournament was held at the hands of Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke. Impressed by the well-maintained cricket ground of the Nashik District Cricket Association, Minister Girish Mahajan spoke enthusiastically during his address.

Recalling memories from his college days as a player, he emphasised the importance of exercise and advised players to stay away from addictions. He also assured, along with Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, that floodlights would soon be installed at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground.

On this occasion, owners of all five teams, tournament coordinator Vinod Yadav, and all associated officials were felicitated. Present on the dais were MVP General Secretary Nitin Thackeray, Patil, Laxman Savji, Rohini Naidu, Sudhakar Badgujar, Ankita Shinde, Goldie Anand, NWPL committee member Sharmila Sali, Nashik District Cricket Association Chairman Vinod Shah, and Secretary Sameer Rakate.

Sameer Rakate and Kunal Katkade conducted the proceedings, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Sameer Rakate. Players, coaches, parents, and office-bearers of the Nashik District Cricket Association were also present at the ceremony.

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About The Final…

Earlier, in the final, Balaji Super Novas won the toss and elected to bat first. Recovering from a difficult position of 46 for 6, captain Tejaswini Batwal scored 52 runs to help her side post 122 for 9 in 20 overs. Gauri Ahire contributed 17 runs. For Sangle Strikers, Shraddha Jagtap took 3 wickets, while captain Shalmali Kshatriya and Kalyani Kute claimed 2 wickets each, and Prachiti Bhavare picked up 1 wicket.

Chasing a target of 123, Sangle Strikers openers Neha Shelar and captain Shalmali Kshatriya once again stitched together a century partnership, just as they had in the semi-final. They went a step further by completing the chase without losing a wicket, scoring 123 in just 16.2 overs to seal the title. Neha Shelar continued her outstanding form by scoring her fourth consecutive half-century with an unbeaten 70, while captain Shalmali Kshatriya remained unbeaten on 41.

Neha Shelar was named Player of the Match, while winning captain Shalmali Kshatriya received the Player of the Series award. Neha Shelar was also adjudged Best Batter, Shruti Gite won the Best Bowler award, and runners-up captain Tejaswini Batwal was honoured as the Best Wicketkeeper.