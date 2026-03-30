Nashik Sanctuary Sees Return Of Rare Great White Pelican After 20 Years | Sourced

Nashik: The Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary in Niphad taluka of Nashik district is currently drawing attention following the sighting of a rare migratory bird species. The Great White Pelican, also known as the Rosy Pelican, has been officially sighted here for the first time in many years during its return migration.



According to the sanctuary’s records, this bird was last seen during 2004–05. Since then, it had not been spotted for several years, and bird experts state that sightings of this species are extremely rare not only in the sanctuary but across Maharashtra as well. The official arrival of these majestic birds on March 28, 2026, has created great excitement among nature enthusiasts and bird watchers.



The fact that these birds have chosen this Ramsar site as a halt during their return journey is being seen as a positive sign of the health and ecological balance of the habitat.



Why is it called the ‘Rosy Pelican’?

Although the species is widely known as the Great White Pelican, during the breeding season or under certain lighting conditions, its pure white feathers display a delicate pinkish hue. This subtle rosy tint is the reason it is also referred to as the Rosy Pelican.

These birds migrate southwards from the Northern Hemisphere at the onset of winter. Now, with the arrival of summer at the end of March, they are returning to their native regions in Europe and Central Asia. During this long journey, they have chosen Nandur Madhyameshwar Wildlife Sanctuary as a resting and feeding stop.



Features and Significance

Massive wingspan: Pelicans are among the largest flying birds in the world. Their broad wingspan enables them to undertake long migratory journeys with ease.

“Abundant availability of fish in the water bodies, along with the removal of invasive creepers and typha vegetation to create a suitable habitat, is the primary reason behind the arrival of these birds,” said Krishna Bhavar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Nashik.



“The arrival of these birds demonstrates that if habitats are preserved and managed properly, rare bird species can return. This is an excellent example of the importance of conservation,” said Hemant Ubale, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nandur Madhyameshwar.