Nashik: Sakshi Chandak Jointly Tops CA Intermediate Exam At All-India Level With 502 Marks |

Nashik: Sakshi Chandak from Nashik has brought pride to the city by securing joint All-India Rank 1 in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in September 2026. Scoring 502 out of 600 marks, equivalent to 83.67%, Chandak has achieved a remarkable academic milestone, placing Nashik in the national spotlight for educational excellence.

According to the examination results announced by ICAI, Chandak and Neil Rajesh Shah from Mumbai jointly secured the first rank in the country, scoring 502 marks each. Shruti V from Chennai secured the second rank with 492 marks, while Prem Agrawal from Surat stood third with 490 marks.

In Group I, 23,210 candidates passed out of 1,00,301 who appeared, recording a pass percentage of 23.14%. In Group II, 12,938 out of 68,400 candidates passed, with a pass percentage of 18.92%. Of the 38,339 candidates who appeared for both groups, 5,066 cleared the examination.

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Chandak's success is particularly significant for Nashik, as another student from the city, Sakshi Jain, had secured the top position in the CA Foundation Examination held in May 2026.

With Chandak now jointly topping the CA Intermediate examination at the national level, the two students have brought recognition to Nashik through their outstanding academic achievements.

Chandak's hard work, consistent preparation and determination are expected to inspire aspiring chartered accountants across the city. Her accomplishment has generated pride and excitement among students, parents, teachers and members of the academic community, with congratulations and best wishes pouring in for her future academic and professional endeavours.