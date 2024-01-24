 Nashik Sakal Maratha Samaj Plays Key Role In Reservation Advocacy
Nashik Sakal Maratha Samaj Plays Key Role In Reservation Advocacy

The protest aims to secure reservation within the 50 per cent limit and obtain Kunbi certificates

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
In a display of strength and determination, activist Manoj Jarange has led a massive movement advocating for Maratha reservation, with thousands marching towards Mumbai.

The Nashik Sakal Maratha Samaj is actively engaged in this movement. It has efficiently organised groups across the district, with each contributing to the movement. Every individual has taken charge of logistical preparations, including food materials, underscoring the community's unwavering commitment. The collected food grains have been transported to Pune by train, ensuring a robust representation of Maratha community members in the fight for reservation. The protest aims to secure reservation within the 50 per cent limit and obtain Kunbi certificates.

Leaders Chandrakant Bankar and Shivaji Sahane have appealed for disciplined participation, emphasising adherence to designated routes, observance of traffic rules, and maintaining a code of conduct during the movement.

