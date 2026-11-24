Nashik: Sadhus Hoist Religious Flag At Chakratirtha, Demand Funds For Site Development |

Nashik: Following the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a religious flag-hoisting ceremony (Dharma Dhwajarohan) took place on Tuesday at Chakratirtha, a centuries-old Kumbh site located at Chakore, near Bezhe in Trimbakeshwar taluka. Sadhus, saints and mahants (heads of monastic orders) from the 13 akhadas (monastic sects) attended the event. The ceremony took place in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Someshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj of the Shriram Shaktipeeth Sansthan.



Chakratirtha holds special significance and is mentioned in several Puranic texts. The Godavari River is believed to disappear underground at Chakratirtha before re-emerging further along its course towards Nashik.



According to claims, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela took place at this location centuries ago during the era of the Peshwas. Subsequently, a dispute arose between the Shaiva and Vaishnava sects over who should perform the ritual bath first.





The two sects reached a resolution under which the 10 Shaiva akhadas would perform their shahi snan (royal bath) at Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar, while the three Vaishnava akhadas would bathe in the Godavari at Nashik. This tradition has since remained the established practice for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.



However, Chakratirtha has remained neglected over the years. On the occasion, the sadhus and mahants demanded that the Kumbh Mela Authority allocate funds for the development of the site.



Several dignitaries and devotees attended the event. Representatives of the 13 akhadas were present, including Mahant Guruvinder Singh Maharaj of the Nirmal Akhada, Secretary Mahant Bhagatram Maharaj of the Naya Udasin Akhada, and Mahants Ramkishore Das Maharaj and Ramsnehi Das Maharaj of the Digambar Ani Akhada.



Other attendees included Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National President Alok Kumar, Mahant Gopal Das Maharaj of the Naya Udasin Akhada, Madhavdas Rathi Maharaj, Tulsidas Gutte Maharaj, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Laxman Savji, BJP city president Sunil Kedar, Sampatrao Sakale, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) taluka president Bahiru Mulane, labour leader Hemant Nehte, Venkatesh More, Kailas Potinde and Kamlakar Randive of the Kumbh Mela Authority.



The police made elaborate security arrangements for the event. Several devotees and residents, including Suresh Chavan and Jagan Achari, also attended the ceremony.