Nashik: Mumbai University Wins 21st Overall Championship At ‘Indradhanush 2026’ |

Nashik: Mumbai University emerged as the overall champion at the 22nd Maharashtra State Inter-University Youth Festival, Indradhanush 2026, hosted by Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), Nashik. This marks Mumbai University’s 21st overall championship title in 22 editions of the festival. The university also swept the prestigious ‘Golden Boy’ and ‘Golden Girl’ awards. Shivaji University, Kolhapur, finished runner-up, bringing the five-day cultural extravaganza to a conclusion.

YCMOU Vice-Chancellor Sanjeev Sonawane presided over the valedictory ceremony and prize distribution programme. Vice-Chancellors of various universities, including Vijay Fulari of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Manohar Chaskar of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded; and Vilas Kharche of Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, were among the dignitaries present. Several senior university officials, representatives of various committees, faculty members and other guests also attended the ceremony.

The dignitaries presented trophies and certificates to those who secured the first, second and third positions across 29 competitions. Shrilakshmi Satyanandan of Mumbai University received the ‘Golden Girl’ award, while Prathamesh Mhatre, Arya Godbole and Harshakiran Parihar, also from Mumbai University, jointly received the ‘Golden Boy’ award. Each award recipient received a cash prize of ₹15,000, a memento and a certificate.

Mumbai University secured championship titles in four of the seven major categories: music, dance, theatre and fine arts. Shivaji University, Kolhapur, emerged victorious in literature; Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, won the short film category; and Gondwana University, Gadchiroli, topped the procession category.

The host institution, YCMOU, also won five prizes in short film, Indian classical vocal music, clay modelling, mimicry and architecture.

The ceremony began with the dignitaries worshipping Lord Nataraja and lighting the ceremonial lamp. Tribal dance and Lavani performances added a cultural touch to the occasion, while the university’s audio-visual department presented the official Indradhanush theme song and a short film highlighting the festival.