Nashik: Sadhugram Land Acquisition Fast-Tracked For Simhastha Kumbh; Special Officer Appointed |

Nashik: The land acquisition process for the proposed Sadhugram project in Nashik has been accelerated to ensure the successful organisation of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026–27 and 2027–28. The project aims to provide accommodation for thousands of saints and seers arriving from across India and abroad in the Tapovan area. As part of the initiative, the acquisition of 191.21 acres of reserved land has been fast-tracked, and District Collector Ayush Prasad has issued orders appointing a Special Land Acquisition Officer.



According to the Government Resolution dated June 5, 2026, administrative approval has been granted for ₹2,267 crore towards the land acquisition and related administrative expenses. The acquisition process will be carried out in a transparent, time-bound, and efficient manner.



As per the order, Kailas Kadlag, Sub-Divisional Officer of Chandwad Sub-Division, has been appointed as the Special Land Acquisition Officer (Nashik Sadhugram).



The Special Land Acquisition Officer has been entrusted with acquiring 191.21 acres of privately owned land reserved for the Sadhugram project for public purposes. The order also directs that the acquisition process be completed within the stipulated timeframe and that possession of the land be taken immediately after completion of the legal formalities.