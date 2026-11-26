Nashik RTO Declares All E-Bike Taxi Services Illegal, Warns Citizens Against Unauthorised Operators Amid Passenger Safety Concerns | Representational Image

Nashik: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has clarified that e-bike taxi services are illegal. The Regional Transport Authority has not granted a license to any company to operate passenger transport services using e-bikes. Consequently, the RTO has urged citizens not to use such services and has advised vehicle owners against leasing their vehicles to these companies.

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The RTO has pointed out that certain companies are facilitating passenger transport via mobile apps without obtaining the necessary permits mandated under the 'Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025.' This practice constitutes a fraud against the government and passengers, while also raising serious concerns regarding passenger safety. Following directives from the Transport Minister, cases have been registered against these private companies at local police stations. Furthermore, action is being taken against the individual drivers and service providers involved.

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Recently, local auto-rickshaw unions staged a one-day sit-in protest (dharna) in front of the District Collector's office, opposing these illegal bike taxi services. The unions argued that app-based transport services are adversely affecting the traditional auto-rickshaw trade; they demanded a ban on bike taxis and the implementation of uniform regulations for all transport services. The RTO’s stance appears to have strengthened the position of the protesting auto-rickshaw drivers.