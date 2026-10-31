Nashik: Road Closures, Entry Restrictions Leave Residents Struggling To Move Around | Representational image (AI-generated)

Nashik: With the commencement of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the closure of roads, shops and various routes across Nashik has made it extremely difficult for citizens to move around.

Residents are frustrated as reaching Ramkund for the ceremonies now requires a walk of nearly three kilometres. Unlike during the first phase of the previous Kumbh Mela, citizens are finding it nearly impossible to reach Ramkund.

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The closure of the Nimaji bus stand and the relocation of bus services previously operating from the old Adgaon depot have caused significant hardship for commuters. Locals are also concerned about the restrictions during the flag-hoisting ceremony.

For the first time, the Simhastha flag-hoisting ceremony in Nashik will take place in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, leading to exceptionally tight security arrangements. Due to the expected crowds and security protocols, traffic restrictions have been imposed across Trimbakeshwar and central Nashik, extending as far as Dwarka.

Around 71 schools in these areas have been closed, while many private establishments have also shut down. Only financial institutions remain operational. Consequently, reaching any location within the restricted zones has become a major challenge.

Residents Argue With Police Throughout The Night

Barricades are preventing local residents from accessing their own homes, leading to heated arguments with police throughout the night. Residents have expressed anger over being forced to take long, circuitous routes to reach their homes.

BJP corporators have been given a target of bringing 100 citizens each to the Goda Aarti, a ritual worship of the Godavari river. However, many elderly residents who are keen to attend face a dilemma over how they will manage to walk the two to three kilometres required to reach the venue.

With roads closed since morning, residents in many areas are finding it difficult to step out for their daily work or errands. Given these circumstances, it remains doubtful whether those who genuinely wish to participate in the ceremony will be able to do so.