Nashik: Rickshaw Drivers Give Up Lemon-Chilli Charms After Positive Impact Of ANiS Conference | Sourced

Nashik: A positive outcome of the conference organised by the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) was seen when some auto-rickshaw drivers in Nashik removed the lemon-chilli charms tied to their vehicles. They also resolved never to use them again.



Recently, the state conference on the struggle against astrology-based superstition and fraudulent godmen, organised by Maharashtra ANiS, concluded enthusiastically in Nashik.



Some auto-rickshaw drivers had gathered near CITU Bhavan while waiting for passengers. Out of curiosity, a few of them participated in the conference. During the event, they were advised to stay away from superstitions. A slogan displayed at the venue read: “Break the lemon-chilli, abandon mantras and tantra, and connect with rational thinking.”



After reading this, the drivers reflected positively on the message. Putting the idea into action, a group of drivers near Chandak Circle in Nashik voluntarily came together and removed the lemon-chilli strings and black dolls tied to their rickshaws.



They publicly declared that from now on they would no longer believe in such superstitions or so-called divine remedies and would not tie such objects to their vehicles. They also took a pledge to this effect.



The drivers said that lemon and chilli are food items and have no connection with good or bad fortune. Therefore, there is no relation between tying lemon-chilli charms and preventing the “evil eye,” accidents, or misfortune. They stated that they had now understood this clearly.



They further said that this was an outdated superstition, followed in earlier times due to ignorance. However, in today’s time, it is obsolete and unscientific. Hence, no one should resort to such divine remedies or superstitious practices.



Rickshaw drivers Sharad Bhamare, Dilip Devare, Ganpat Sonawane, Vilas Bhelke, Pradeep Sore, Shriram Kurdal, and Sintu Mandal were among those who participated. A large number of Maharashtra ANiS Nashik workers were also present on the occasion.



“We have now understood through the ANiS program that lemon-chilli has no connection with preventing the evil eye or accidents. To avoid accidents, it is necessary to follow traffic rules regularly, and we are convinced of this.”

— Sharad Bhamare, Rickshaw Driver