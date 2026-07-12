Nashik: Retaining Wall Collapses In Kasara Ghat, Damaged Road Raises Safety Concerns | Sourced

Nashik: Heavy rainfall over the past week has caused a retaining wall to collapse in the Old Kasara Ghat section of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, resulting in significant damage to the road. The incident occurred near the Jawhar Phata area, leaving large piles of loose stones and deep craters along the roadside. With the soil beneath the road completely washed away, a section of the road is now left hanging in mid-air.

Fortunately, a major accident was averted as the rainfall subsided over the last two days; however, there was a looming fear that the road might collapse entirely had the heavy rain continued. Locals report that the condition of the road has created an atmosphere of fear among motorists.

The administration has installed barricades at the danger zone to regulate traffic. However, locals and regular commuters argue that barricading alone is insufficient and are demanding immediate repairs to the road.

Given the heavy traffic volume on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, urgent repair work at this location is essential. There is a growing demand for the administration to address this issue seriously and implement remedial measures as soon as possible.