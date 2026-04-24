Nashik: Restrictions On 753 Acres In Makhmalabad Likely To Be Lifted After TP Scheme Cancellation | FPJ Photo

Nashik: After the proposed draft Town Planning (TP) scheme under the Smart City initiative was scrapped, restrictions on land use and development over approximately 753 acres in the Nashik and Makhmalabad areas are likely to be removed. The Makhmalabad Shetkari Kruti Samiti has demanded that the Nashik Municipal Corporation lift these restrictions, and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has assured positive action.



The Municipal Corporation had declared its intention in 2019 under Section 60(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, to implement the draft TP scheme. Following this, restrictions were imposed on land use and development in the concerned area. As a result, farmers were unable to fully utilise their land for several years.



Challenging the scheme, farmers had approached the Bombay High Court, which initially granted a stay. Later, the Urban Development Department clarified that the scheme was cancelled as the process was not completed within the stipulated timeframe. In its order dated March 4, 2026, the High Court disposed of the petition, noting that the scheme had already been scrapped.



Earlier, on April 23, 2025, a meeting, chaired by the Principal Secretary, was held at Mantralaya to address farmers’ concerns arising from these restrictions. It was decided that necessary steps should be taken to resolve the issues. Subsequently, the Municipal Corporation also passed a resolution in its general body meeting and submitted a report to the state government.



Despite the cancellation of the TP scheme, restrictions on land remained in force, causing continued hardship to farmers. The Kruti Samiti has now urged the Corporation to revoke earlier orders, remove restrictions immediately, and grant development permissions.



During the meeting with the Commissioner, representatives, including Suresh Patil, Rakasheth Mali, Pandit Tidke, Jagan Tidke, Subhash Kakad, Shankar Tidke, Chitra Tandle, Sham Kashmire, Jitendra Khaire, Shubham Tidke, and Prabhakar Kashmire, were present.



Commissioner Manisha Khatri responded positively and assured that necessary action would be taken to remove the restrictions. Farmers, who have been facing difficulties for the past few years, are hopeful of relief. The Kruti Samiti has expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for her supportive stance at the government level.