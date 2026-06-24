Nashik: Restrictions At Tourist Spots Following Heavy Rain; Harihar Fort Limited To 300 Visitors Daily – Here's All You Need To Know | Sourced





Nashik: Strict restrictions have been imposed on tourist spots within the Trimbakeshwar forest area due to heavy rainfall in Nashik city and the district. Entry to Harihar Fort will be limited to 300 tourists per day, and prior permission is mandatory.

No one will be allowed to enter the fort after 2 PM. Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Savardekar has issued orders stating that legal action will be taken against those who violate these rules.

As the Trimbakeshwar forest area attracts huge crowds of tourists every year, the Nashik West Forest Division has issued a safety advisory at the onset of the monsoon. Following the orders of Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Savardekar, a team led by Forest Range Officer Shekhar Devkar has commenced patrolling the area.

Forest Range Officer Shekhar Devkar stated, "Tourists must adhere to the administration's rules. Police cases will be registered against anyone who argues with or misbehaves with security guards or guides."

The Forest Department has clarified that these restrictions have been imposed to ensure the safety of tourists against the backdrop of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Tourists are urged to cooperate by adhering to the rules.

Key Rules

- Harihar Fort: Limited to 300 tourists per day. Entry closed after 2 PM.

- Groups of more than 20 people must register 72 hours (3 days) in advance by calling 9420352395. Entry will be denied if registration is not completed.

- All tourist spots including Brahmagiri, Harihar Fort, Dugarwadi Waterfall, and the ‘Necklace Falls’ at Pahane have been declared alcohol-free zones.

- Taking selfies, photos, or recording reels near forts and waterfalls is strictly prohibited.

- Tourists are advised to gather geographical information and carry necessary gear.

- Tourist spots may be closed without prior notice during heavy rain or emergencies.