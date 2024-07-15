 Nashik Residents Receive Relief: No Water Cut Amidst Satisfactory Rainfall
Although the fortnight of July has passed, heavy rains have not yet started in Nashik district. Last year, there was no heavy rain in Nashik, resulting in a severe water shortage crisis for the people of Nashik.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Regarding water reduction, Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse said that there will be no water cut for Nashikkars. It has been raining satisfactorily for the past few days. There was a water shortage in some areas, including Malegaon. Water supply was started by tankers in many villages of the district. But now, the water supply is gradually getting smooth, he said. Therefore, the residents have received significant relief, as the crisis of water reduction for Nashikkars will be avoided.

Possibility of heavy rain

In the next few days, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Nashik; otherwise, there is a risk of continued water shortage.

Heavy rains have started all over the state, but Nashik district is still waiting for heavy rains. In the month of June, there was not much rain in Nashik. Heavy rains occurred at various places in Nashik district on Sunday. However, on Monday, once again, the clouds subsided and Nashikkars experienced sunny morning. The water storage in the dam in Nashik has also reduced. However, rain has now started in the catchment area of the dam.

