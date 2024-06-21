Nashik Residents Face Power Cuts, City Congress Threatens Protest Against Mahavitran's Mismanagement |

Residents of Nashik have been enduring significant inconvenience over the past two months due to the mismanagement of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) that is Mahavitran. Congress city president Adv Akash Chhajed has issued a stern warning to Mahavitran, stating that if the electricity supply issues are not resolved promptly, an intense agitation will be initiated by the city Congress party.

Chhajed highlighted that without any concrete reason, various parts of the city experience electricity interruptions for two to three hours every day. "This erratic power supply is causing substantial difficulties for students engaged in online processes for school, college, hospital, and competitive exam applications. Additionally, citizens suffer from heatstroke during power outages, and small businesses in the city face financial losses due to the daily disruptions," he added.

Read Also Nashik Water Crisis: Heduli Pada Village Residents Forced To Rely On Dirty Water Amid Acute Shortage

Unsatisfactory response form Mahavitaran

When residents inquire about the power supply issues at the Mahavitran office, they receive no satisfactory response from the officers and employees, who often dismiss their concerns. Elected representatives have also been ignoring this problem, exacerbating the residents' frustration.

Chhajed has warned that if the electricity supply issues are not addressed within the week, the city Congress party will launch a significant protest to demand better management and services from Mahavitran.