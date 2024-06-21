 Nashik Residents Face Power Cuts, City Congress Threatens Protest Against Mahavitran's Mismanagement
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Residents Face Power Cuts, City Congress Threatens Protest Against Mahavitran's Mismanagement

Nashik Residents Face Power Cuts, City Congress Threatens Protest Against Mahavitran's Mismanagement

INC's Chhajed highlighted that without any concrete reason, various parts of the city experience electricity interruptions for two to three hours every day.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Residents Face Power Cuts, City Congress Threatens Protest Against Mahavitran's Mismanagement |

Residents of Nashik have been enduring significant inconvenience over the past two months due to the mismanagement of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) that is Mahavitran. Congress city president Adv Akash Chhajed has issued a stern warning to Mahavitran, stating that if the electricity supply issues are not resolved promptly, an intense agitation will be initiated by the city Congress party.

Chhajed highlighted that without any concrete reason, various parts of the city experience electricity interruptions for two to three hours every day. "This erratic power supply is causing substantial difficulties for students engaged in online processes for school, college, hospital, and competitive exam applications. Additionally, citizens suffer from heatstroke during power outages, and small businesses in the city face financial losses due to the daily disruptions," he added.

Read Also
Nashik Water Crisis: Heduli Pada Village Residents Forced To Rely On Dirty Water Amid Acute Shortage
article-image

Unsatisfactory response form Mahavitaran

When residents inquire about the power supply issues at the Mahavitran office, they receive no satisfactory response from the officers and employees, who often dismiss their concerns. Elected representatives have also been ignoring this problem, exacerbating the residents' frustration.

Chhajed has warned that if the electricity supply issues are not addressed within the week, the city Congress party will launch a significant protest to demand better management and services from Mahavitran.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Residents Face Power Cuts, City Congress Threatens Protest Against Mahavitran's Mismanagement

Nashik Residents Face Power Cuts, City Congress Threatens Protest Against Mahavitran's Mismanagement

Nashik: Wildlife Treatment Centre Inaugurated in Mhasrul Vanrai Depot

Nashik: Wildlife Treatment Centre Inaugurated in Mhasrul Vanrai Depot

Pune Video: Congress Leaders Ride Horses In Protest Against Daily Traffic Congestion In City

Pune Video: Congress Leaders Ride Horses In Protest Against Daily Traffic Congestion In City

Pune Video: ABVP Protests Against Centre Over NEET-UG, UGC-NET Row; Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's...

Pune Video: ABVP Protests Against Centre Over NEET-UG, UGC-NET Row; Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's...

Maharashtra Shocker! Unable to Afford CBSE School, Woman Ends Life with Daughter

Maharashtra Shocker! Unable to Afford CBSE School, Woman Ends Life with Daughter