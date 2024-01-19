Nashik Residents Embrace Outdoors Amidst Chilly Weather - See Photos |

A sudden dip in temperatures has enveloped North Maharashtra, especially Nashik and Jalgaon districts, in a chilly grip, marking the lowest minimum temperature this season. Nashik witnessed a bone-chilling 9.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, causing residents to retrieve their warm clothing. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests a potential further drop in temperature, indicating a deepening cold wave across the state in the upcoming week.

Nashik and its surroundings have witnessed a notable shift in weather conditions, resembling a hill station like Mahabaleshwar. The city's minimum temperature, which reached 17.7 degrees Celsius a week ago, has now sharply dropped, creating a 'hill city' ambiance. The maximum temperature has also decreased by 3 degrees Celsius. In comparison, Mahabaleshwar recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees.

The temperature decline has led to an upswing in the demand for warm clothing, with citizens emphasising the importance of layered protection against the cold. Scenes in villages near the city and urban areas depict people gathering around bonfires for warmth during mornings and evenings.

While the cold wave poses challenges, it has also set the stage for vacations and outdoor activities. Nashik residents are capitalising on the crisp weather, flocking to jogging tracks and open grounds for exercise during evenings and mornings. The city is experiencing a surge in outdoor activities, with residents relishing the invigorating weather on weekends.

As the cold spell is anticipated to persist throughout the week, locals are advised to maintain precautions against the dropping temperatures, ensuring they stay warm and protected during this chilly phase.