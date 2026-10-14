Nashik: Ramkund, Nearby Ghats to Remain Closed For 15–20 Days Ahead Of Simhastha Ceremony |

Nashik: With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony approaching, the administration has decided to close Ramkund and the surrounding ghats to devotees for the next 15 to 20 days. The move aims to expedite the completion of pending works in the Goda Ghat area on a war footing. Entry restrictions will be enforced on the stretch between Ahilyabai Holkar Bridge and Talukteshwar Temple. However, arrangements for Dashakriya Vidhi (post-death rituals) will continue at designated spots.

Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri provided details of the decision.

"We have decided to restrict entry to the Ramkund area for 15 to 20 days to complete various tasks before the flag-hoisting ceremony. This decision was reached after consulting local MLAs and other stakeholders," Khatri said.

The administration is working rapidly to complete paving, concreting and other infrastructure projects in the Goda Ghat area. Emphasis is also being placed on ensuring that public toilets and other essential amenities are ready on time. Arrangements for cultural programmes are in the final stages.

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A new ghat has been completed at Ramkund, featuring newly installed stone steps, while the Smart City Corporation is carrying out repair work on nearby ghats. The administration plans to finish all pending projects before the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has launched a special cleanliness drive in the Ramkund, Godavari Ghat and Gandhi Talav areas. On Monday, five fire tenders were deployed to wash and clean Ramkund and its surroundings.

Officials said preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony have reached a crucial stage, with all agencies working in coordination.