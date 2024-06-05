Nashik: Rajabhau Waje Pledges Development After Landslide Victory |

Nashik's new MP, Rajabhau Waje, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the people of Nashik. He acknowledged their love and confidence and pledged to represent their concerns in parliament.

"I humbly accept the trust bestowed upon me by the people of Nashik. I am grateful for the love and trust you have shown. It is my responsibility to voice your concerns in parliament, and I am committed to fulfilling it. Let us collectively work towards accelerating the development of Nashik," he said in a post on X.

Waje also emphasised the need to accelerate Nashik's development and thanked the leaders of Maha Vikas Aaghadi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for their support. Additionally, he extended his appreciation to the local party workers of Sena and its allies for their dedicated campaign efforts.

Waje also met former Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of the poll results.

Analylsis of assembly segments

Waje secured victory by defeating the incumbent MP, Hemant Godse, with a significant margin of 1,62,001 votes. His win is remarkable as Nashik is traditionally seen as a stronghold of the BJP and NCP, two key partners of the Mahayuti alliance.

Waje secured a substantial lead with 616,729 votes, including both Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and postal votes. This amounted to an impressive 49.85% of the total votes cast. Meanwhile, Godse, though a formidable contender, trailed behind with 454,728 votes, which accounted for 36.75% of the overall votes.

Across all assembly segments, Waje secured a decisive lead over Godse except Nashik East and West. In Sinnar, Waje garnered 149,492 votes compared to Godse's 31,254. Similarly, in Nashik East, Waje received 89,911 votes while Godse secured with 100,311 votes. Nashik Central saw Waje securing 88,712 votes against Godse's 84,906. Additionally, in Nashik West, Waje got 93,617 votes against Godse's 124,827. Deolali and Igatpuri also favoured Waje, with 81,200 and 101,585 votes, respectively, compared to Godse's 54,064 and 58,052. Overall, across all assembly segments, Waje's victory reflects a significant shift in the political landscape of Nashik, signaling strong support for his candidacy and the MVA.