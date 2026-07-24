Nashik Rains: Situation Under Control, Citizens Asked To Stay Alert, Says Collector Ayush Prasad | Sourced

Nashik: Despite heavy rainfall across Nashik district over the past three days, the situation has remained under control due to timely administrative action, effective coordination among various government agencies, and strong public cooperation. No loss of life or major emergency has been reported, District Collector Ayush Prasad said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the Collector's Office, Prasad said that while the intensity of rainfall has reduced and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Green Alert for the district, the potential risk has not completely subsided. He urged citizens to remain cautious and strictly follow official advisories.

The press conference was attended by MLA Prof. Devyani Pharande, MLA Adv. Rahul Dhikle, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Nashik Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Amit Ranjan, Superintending Engineer of Nashik Irrigation Department Rajesh Govardhane, Executive Engineer Sonal Shahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishor Kale, and senior officials from various departments.

The Collector said that although waterlogging and localised damage occurred in some areas due to the intense rainfall, the administration's swift response prevented any casualties. He thanked citizens for cooperating with authorities and adhering to safety instructions, which helped avert a major disaster.

Prasad directed the Health Department to ensure adequate stocks of medicines to prevent outbreaks of water-borne diseases such as dengue and cholera after the rains. He also instructed the Nashik Municipal Corporation to intensify sanitation, disinfection, and the supply of safe drinking water, especially in waterlogged areas.

With the weekend expected to draw large crowds to tourist destinations, waterfalls, and riverbanks, the Collector asked the police to implement preventive measures and appealed to citizens to avoid visiting dangerous locations, prioritising their safety.

He further informed that around 19,000 cusecs of water is currently being released into the Godavari River, and it will take some time for the flow to return to normal. As a precaution, the Ramkund area will remain closed for the next two days. Residents and pilgrims have been requested to cooperate with the restrictions.

The District Disaster Management Authority, Revenue Department, Police, Municipal Corporation, and other concerned agencies have been directed to remain on high alert and continue monitoring the situation closely, Prasad added.