Nashik: Mission Green Monsoon Enters Fifth Phase; 8,750 Native Saplings To Be Distributed | AI

Nashik: The 'Mission Green Monsoon' initiative, being implemented under the 'Unnat Nashik Abhiyan' envisioned by Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, has received an overwhelming response from Nashik residents. In its fifth phase, citizens who registered through the QR code system will receive the native tree saplings they requested at designated distribution centres in their respective municipal wards.

To make Nashik greener, cleaner, and more environmentally sustainable, a special QR code-based registration system was introduced, enabling citizens to request native tree saplings for plantation in their localities. The initiative has witnessed enthusiastic participation, with 8,750 native saplings requested so far. These saplings will now be distributed ward-wise to all registered applicants during the fifth phase.

The distribution has been planned at the ward level with the support of local corporators, volunteers, Bhupriharis (environment volunteers), and the Nashik Municipal Corporation's Garden Department. Along with plantation, special emphasis will also be placed on the protection and maintenance of the saplings to ensure their long-term survival.

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During the first four phases of the campaign, plantation of more than 25,000 native trees was initiated across the city. The first phase began with 5,000 trees planted at Satpur Deorai and Shinde Gram Panchayat. The second phase saw the plantation of 6,000 trees at Mhasrul Vanrai (Peacock Hill) and the Grape County area on Trimbak Road. In the third phase, 6,000 native trees were planted along both banks of the historic Nandini River to create a green protective belt. The fourth phase included 5,000 trees at the Daryai Mata area in Dari and 2,000 trees at the Savitribai Phule Pune University Sub-Centre in Nashik.

A unique feature of the campaign is the active participation of Minister Girish Mahajan, who personally attends plantation drives every Sunday at different locations. He has been encouraging environmentalists, youth, NGOs, and citizens to transform the initiative from a government programme into a people's movement.

Speaking about the campaign, Minister Girish Mahajan said, "A Green Nashik is not just the government's vision but a commitment of every citizen. The enthusiastic response to the QR code registration is encouraging. Planting trees is important, but protecting and nurturing them is our collective responsibility. Before the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, we are determined to make Nashik the greenest, cleanest, and most beautiful city in the country."

With active participation from both the administration and citizens, Mission Green Monsoon is rapidly evolving into a large-scale environmental movement, paving the way for Nashik to emerge as one of India's most tree-rich and eco-friendly cities.