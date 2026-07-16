Nashik: Rain Returns After Week-Long Dry Spell; Showers Bring Relief To Farmers | FP Photo

Nashik: After a break of one week, rain returned to Nashik city on Wednesday (July 15). While intermittent showers brought a cool breeze, the wait for heavy rainfall continues. The heavy downpour last Wednesday (July 8) had caused the Godavari River to experience its first flood-like situation of the season.

However, the subsequent dry spell had raised concerns among farmers. Now, there is a possibility of rainfall activity picking up again. The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nashik, and the intensity of rain is expected to increase in the city over the coming days.

Rain clouds had gathered over Nashik since Wednesday morning. Wind speeds increased in the afternoon, and darkness descended upon most areas. The ensuing rain forced citizens to scramble for shelter. Rainfall was recorded in areas such as Satpur, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Adgaon, Makhmalabad, and Pathardi Phata.

Sowing for the Kharif season has been completed in most areas thanks to the heavy rains last week. Farmers, who were worried due to the dry spell, are now relieved by the return of the rain.

Last week's heavy rains exposed the poor quality of the administration's road development work. With excavation work underway across the city, roads are riddled with potholes. Wednesday's rain further deteriorated the condition of the roads; the rain falling on dust-laden roads created muddy potholes. Navigating the roads has become a major challenge for the residents of Nashik.

With city traffic being affected, citizens have demanded that the municipal corporation complete the excavation work as soon as possible. As the Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow alert' indicating a likely intensification of rainfall, the administration has urged people to exercise caution.