Nashik: Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress Leaders To Stay Firm On Ideology, Fight For Common People | X/@INCIndia

Nashik: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called upon Congress office-bearers to remain firmly committed to the party’s ideology and fight to secure justice for the common people.

Gandhi was speaking at the concluding session of a residential training camp organised in Nashik under the Congress’ Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan for newly appointed district and city presidents from across Maharashtra.

The training camp, organised for 78 newly appointed district and city Congress presidents in Maharashtra, focused on strengthening the party’s organisational structure and preparing leaders for future political challenges. Rahul Gandhi visited Nashik on Wednesday to attend the concluding session and interacted with the newly appointed office-bearers and senior party leaders.

Gandhi reportedly met and spoke individually with several district presidents. He also interacted with their family members, according to Congress leaders. He urged the office-bearers to effectively convey the party’s ideology to the people and work at the grassroots level without compromising on its principles.

Highlighting the importance of Congress ideology in the present social and political situation, Gandhi urged party workers to consistently raise issues concerning ordinary citizens. He called upon the newly appointed leaders to remain connected with people at the grassroots and work towards ensuring justice for the common man.

The training programme, held under the Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan, included discussions on the party’s future political strategy, organisational challenges, strengthening Congress at the grassroots level, the party’s ideology and the role of a new generation of leaders.

Rahul Gandhi’s Nashik visit is being viewed as significant in the context of efforts to strengthen the Congress organisation in Maharashtra ahead of future political challenges. The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to the party’s organisational restructuring and grassroots outreach across the state.