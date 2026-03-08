Nashik Rahad Rangpanchami Attracts Tourists And Locals In Large Numbers | Sourced

Nashik: Rangpanchami holds special importance in Nashik City. While the festival of colours is celebrated on Dhulivandan in most places, in Nashik, Rangpanchami is considered the true festival of colours for the residents. The highlight of the celebration is the unique tradition of playing Rangpanchami in Rahads.

This tradition dates back to the Peshwa era, when the Peshwas constructed Rahads around 250 to 300 years ago. These Rahads were square-shaped ponds built using stone and lime. Earlier, there were 18 Rahads in Nashik, but today only five to eight remain, located at Shani Chowk, Delhi Darwaza, Tambat Lane, Tiwandha, and the recently rediscovered Raje Bahaddar Rahad.

On the day of Rangpanchami, these Rahads are filled with natural colours and water. In the afternoon, a traditional puja is performed, after which people joyfully celebrate by playing with colours in the Rahads. The atmosphere becomes lively with the beats of drums and sambals, along with Dolby DJ music, Bollywood songs, balloons, and dance performances.

Rahad Rangpanchami is a symbol of Nashik’s rich cultural heritage, and the enthusiastic and colourful spirit of the people is clearly visible during the celebrations. This tradition also promotes social harmony and unity. Tourists from far and wide visit Nashik to witness this unique Rahad Rangpanchami celebration. On this day, the entire city is filled with joy, and various traditional programmes are organised.