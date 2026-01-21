Nashik: Punjab National Bank Celebrates Employee Talent At 'Taal Tarang' Cultural Event |

Nashik : Punjab National Bank (PNB), Nashik Circle organised a vibrant cultural event titled "Taal Tarang" on January 18, celebrating the artistic talents of its officials. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from officials of the Circle Office, various branches, and different verticals, creating an atmosphere of cultural enthusiasm and togetherness.



The program featured a variety of performances including classical instrumental music,classical singing, solo singing, solo dance, and group dance, highlighting creativity, discipline, and cultural richness among the participants. The performances were well received and widely appreciated by the audience.



The event was judged by eminent personalities Narendra Tongle, Sugam Sangeet Ratn, and Prajakta Bhat, renowned Bharatnatyam dancer whose expert evaluation and insightful feedback added prestige and value to the competition.



The function was organized under the guidance of Circle Head Abhijit Sinha, whose leadership and encouragement played a vital role in the smooth and successful conduct of the event.



A special highlight of the evening was the exceptional anchoring by Anand Pradhan, Chief Manager, and Rohit Deshmukh, Manager. Their lively, witty, and seamless coordination kept the audience thoroughly engaged throughout the program. By actively involving the audience through interactive segments and spontaneous exchanges, the anchors ensured sustained enthusiasm and energy during the event.



Read Also Nashik: Civil Surgeon Dr Charudatta Shinde Transferred To Palghar Over Lapses In COVID Scam Inquiry



Their entertaining presentation style and confident stage presence earned special appreciation and commendation from the judges on the dais, who specifically acknowledged their contribution in enhancing the overall experience of Taal Tarang. The event concluded on a high note, reinforcing PNB Nashik Circle's commitment to fostering employee engagement, cultural enrichment, and organisational bonding.