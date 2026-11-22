Nashik: Property Dispute, Alleged Harassment Linked To Retired RTO Officer’s Suicide; Four Booked | Representational Image

Nashik: The Gangapur police have booked four family members and arrested two of them in connection with the death by suicide of retired Assistant Regional Transport Officer Hemant Govind Hemade (59). His wife has alleged that prolonged harassment over a property dispute preceded his death on Nov 20.

Hemade died at his residence in Ushakiran Society near Sambhaji Chowk in the City Centre Mall area.

According to a complaint filed by his wife, Yogita Hemade, he was allegedly subjected to continuous physical, mental and financial harassment by his son, daughter, daughter-in-law and son's father-in-law over a property dispute.

The alleged harassment began in October 2021 following disagreements over the ownership and control of family properties. Hemade had also approached the court seeking recovery of properties that he claimed had been taken away through fraudulent means.

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Alleged Threats Over Court Proceedings

The complaint further alleges that Hemade and his wife were repeatedly pressured to withdraw pending court cases related to the property dispute and other matters.

The family members allegedly threatened them with serious consequences if Hemade continued his legal battle. According to the complaint, Hemade and his wife were threatened that the day of the next court hearing would be their last if they attended it.

His wife alleged that the repeated threats, harassment and mounting pressure had caused Hemade considerable mental distress.

Two Family Members Arrested

Based on the complaint, the Gangapur police registered a case against four persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including abetment of suicide.

Those booked are Hemade's son Yash Hemade (30), daughter-in-law Bhagyashree Hemade (28), daughter Priyanka Khopkar (32) and son's father-in-law Mallikarjun Umdi (58).

Police have arrested Yash and Umdi, while further investigation is underway.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on Nov 20. Hemade was rushed to the District Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The allegations made in the complaint are yet to be established through investigation and judicial proceedings.