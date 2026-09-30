Nashik: Prolonged Dry Spell Hits 72 Revenue Circles, Kharif Crops At Risk | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: The Kharif season in the district is under strain due to a prolonged dry spell, with 72 revenue circles affected by inadequate rainfall. Under the ‘Trigger-1’ mechanism, the state government has declared drought-like conditions in 10 of the district’s 15 talukas.

Crops are on the verge of withering and, in some places, have already withered across the affected revenue circles due to the extended break in rainfall. Of the district’s 121 revenue circles, 72 have been affected. Data shows that a dry spell of more than 21 days was recorded in 33 circles, more than 28 days in 14 circles, more than 35 days in 11 circles and more than 42 days in 14 circles.

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Baglan, Malegaon Worst Hit

In Baglan taluka, 10 of the 11 revenue circles are affected. In Malegaon taluka, eight of the 13 circles have been impacted, with four experiencing a dry spell of more than 42 days.

Nandgaon has seven affected circles out of eight, while all eight circles in Yeola are affected. Several circles in Sinnar, Niphad, Kalwan, Chandwad, Deola and Nashik talukas have also been impacted.

However, no such prolonged dry spell has been recorded in Dindori, Peth and Trimbakeshwar talukas. In Igatpuri, a dry spell of 21 days was recorded in one circle.

Farmers have expressed concern over the situation, while the administration has initiated relief measures and assistance schemes for the affected areas.