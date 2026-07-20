Nashik: Progressive Groups Protest Against Action On Sonam Wangchuk, Back Jantar Mantar Agitation | Sourced

Nashik: Various progressive, democratic and political organisations staged a protest outside the District Collector's office on Monday, condemning the action taken against social activist Sonam Wangchuk and expressing support for the ongoing agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protest was organised in solidarity with the demonstration in the national capital, where Wangchuk and his supporters have been raising concerns over issues related to education, including the alleged NEET paper leak, corruption in the education sector and the Union government's education policies.

Protesters alleged that Wangchuk, who was participating in a peaceful demonstration in New Delhi, was detained by police and forcibly admitted to a hospital. They described the action as an attack on democratic rights guaranteed under the Constitution and demanded that peaceful protests be allowed without police intervention.

The demonstration in Nashik was led by CPI(M) leader Dr D. L. Karad, Comrade Raju Desale, Dr Milind Wagh, Mukund Dixit of the Forum Against Commercialisation of Education, and Advocate Krishna Shilawat of RPI Secular.

Representatives from several organisations, including CITU, AITUC, the Ghantagadi Workers' Union, Rashtra Seva Dal, Marathi Vidnyan Parishad, Constitution Honour Lawyers' Association, Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS), NAPM, Chhatra Bharati, Sambhaji Brigade and Maha ANiS, also participated in the protest.

The protesters demanded that the Centre reconsider the "One Nation, One Examination" policy and allow states to conduct their own entrance examinations. They also called for professional course admissions to be based primarily on Class 12 marks instead of only entrance tests.

The demonstrators further sought a thorough investigation into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam, a review of the National Education Policy, and the resignation of the Union Education Minister, holding the ministry morally responsible for issues affecting students. They also urged the government to protect citizens' constitutional right to peaceful protest.