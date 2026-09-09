Nashik: Professor Dies During Education Department Inquiry In Malegaon; Culpable Homicide Case Against 5 Officials | AI

Nashik: A case of culpable homicide has been registered against five officials, including Nashik’s Deputy Director of Education and District Education Officer, following the death of Professor Sopan Khanderao Borse at Municipal High School and Junior College in Malegaon.

Borse, who was associated with the junior college run by Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir, died on Tuesday, September 8, while an Education Department inspection team was conducting an inquiry at the school. According to reports, he suddenly felt dizzy while going towards the headmaster’s office and fell down the stairs, sustaining a serious head injury. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Allegations of mental harassment

The incident triggered protests by teachers and Borse’s relatives. They alleged that repeated inquiries by the Education Department had caused severe mental pressure on him.

According to the complaint filed by Borse’s brother Pravin Borse, officials allegedly questioned and threatened the professor repeatedly. The complaint further alleges that he was publicly reprimanded during the inspection and subjected to mental pressure despite being engaged in examination-related duties.

Teachers and relatives claimed that schools run by Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir and Adivasi Seva Samiti had been facing repeated inquiries for nearly two years, which they described as harassment.

Officials named in case

The FIR reportedly names:

Prashant Digraskar, Nashik District Education Officer (Secondary)

Sanjay Rathod, Deputy Director of Education

Tanaji Ghongade, Municipal Education Department Administrative Officer and school administrator

Nilesh Patole, Block Education Officer

Another member of the inspection team

The case has been registered at Malegaon City Police Station under provisions relating to culpable homicide. Police Inspector Sandeep Patil is conducting the investigation.

Protest over funeral

Following Borse’s death, teachers and relatives gathered at the police station and demanded registration of a case against the officials they held responsible. They said the funeral would not be conducted until the FIR was registered.

The body was sent to Dhule District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The case has caused unrest in the education sector in Malegaon, with demands for an impartial investigation into whether the alleged pressure during the inspection contributed to Borse’s death. The allegations are part of the complaint and will have to be established through the police investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.