Nashik: Probe Ordered Into Housing Projects, Bawankule Assures Strict Action | Sourced

Nashik: As per the housing policy, it is mandatory that projects larger than 4,000 square metres reserve 20% of housing units for EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) and LIG (Low Income Group) categories. Responding to a calling-attention motion raised by Devayani Farande, Minister Bawankule stated that violations of this rule in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area will be thoroughly investigated.



He revealed that preliminary findings have exposed serious irregularities, including fake layout plans, falsified measurements, and forged documents used to manipulate approvals. Some developers, in collusion with officials, allegedly divided large land parcels into smaller plots to bypass the mandatory reservation rule, effectively depriving economically weaker sections of their rightful housing.

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Investigations by a committee chaired by the District Collector have already uncovered several such cases. In some instances, land parcels were split and approvals granted on the same day, indicating organised malpractice.



A high-level committee comprising the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, and Police Commissioner has been constituted to probe the matter. The committee is expected to submit its report within a month, following which strict action will be taken against erring developers, government officials, and municipal authorities.