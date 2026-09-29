Nashik: Private Tent Cities To Expand Accommodation For Simhastha 2027 Pilgrims | AI

Nashik: With millions of pilgrims expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) has prepared a framework allowing private landowners and operators to establish temporary Tent Cities. The initiative is aimed at increasing accommodation capacity while ensuring minimum standards for safety, sanitation and civic services.

Under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), private Tent Cities will function as fully serviced temporary settlements with accommodation, sanitation, water supply, electricity, waste management, parking, food facilities, security and emergency arrangements. The framework is intended to supplement the city’s permanent infrastructure during the period of high pilgrim footfall.

Private landowners and operators with a registered MoU with a private landowner will be eligible to apply. The proposed site must be privately owned, contiguous and free from encumbrances, located within Nashik district and have a minimum area of two acres.

The Tent Cities will be temporary and may operate during the approved period from March to December 2027. All structures will have to be dismantled after the approved period and the site restored.

Safety and sanitation at the core

The SOP places emphasis on sanitation and environmental safeguards. Operators will have to provide adequate toilets, bathing facilities and accessible sanitation infrastructure. Discharge into rivers, nalas or natural drainage channels will not be permitted. Open dumping and burning of waste will also be prohibited.

Separate arrangements will have to be made for potable and non-potable water.

Operators will also be responsible for source segregation of waste, daily collection through authorised agencies and disposal in accordance with Maharashtra Pollution Control Board guidelines. Wherever feasible, organic waste will be encouraged to be processed through composting or biomethanation.

24x7 security and emergency arrangements

Each Tent City will have to prepare a coordinated emergency response plan covering fire safety, crowd management, medical emergencies, evacuation and weather-related alerts.

Electrical installations will also have to meet specified safety requirements, including insulated cabling and mandatory Earth Leakage Circuit Breakers. A pre-occupancy electrical safety audit will also be required.

Applications to start soon

The application process for private Tent Cities is expected to begin shortly. Applicants will have to submit details of the proposed site, land ownership, GPS coordinates, layout, number and categories of tents, parking and utilities, fire-safety arrangements and operator credentials, along with the required documents and undertakings.

The proposals will subsequently be scrutinised by the relevant line departments.