Nashik: President Likely To Attend Simhastha Kumbh Flag-Hoisting Ceremony On October 31 |

Nashik: The Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar will formally begin with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for October 31, 2026. The administration is making preparations for the ceremony, and the President of India is expected to be invited to attend the main flag-hoisting ceremony in Nashik. However, the President’s participation has not yet been officially confirmed.



The main flag-hoisting ceremony at Ramkund in Nashik is scheduled for 12:02 pm on October 31, while religious ceremonies will also be held at Kushavart Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar. Sadhus and mahants from various akhadas, religious leaders, public representatives and senior administrative officials are expected to participate in the ceremonies, which will mark the formal commencement of the Simhastha preparations.



The possible presence of the President would give the ceremony national significance. Earlier, on May 6, 2026, a religious flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Kalaram Temple was attended by former President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Against this backdrop, preparations are reportedly underway to invite the President for the main Simhastha flag-hoisting ceremony.



Meanwhile, the administration has accelerated infrastructure and civic works ahead of the ceremony. Development works around Ramkund and Ramkal Path in Nashik, as well as Kushavart Tirtha, roads, pilgrim facilities and other infrastructure in Trimbakeshwar, are being reviewed and expedited. The objective is to ensure that key works are completed before the formal launch of the Simhastha festival.



The first major Amrit Snan of the Simhastha is scheduled for August 2, 2027, followed by further major bathing dates on August 31 and September 11, 2027, in Nashik, while the third major bathing ceremony in Trimbakeshwar is scheduled for September 12, 2027.



The October 31 flag-hoisting ceremony is therefore expected to serve as an important ceremonial and administrative.