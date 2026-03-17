Nashik Prepares For Kumbh Rush: 25 Tent Clinics, 3-Bed Hospitals To Operate For 3 Months | Sourced

Nashik: Lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The Health Department has increased its vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents. The 'Tent Clinic' concept has already started to ensure that visiting devotees face no inconvenience.

During the Kumbh Mela, three-bed hospitals will remain operational for a period of three months at 25 designated locations across the Trimbakeshwar area. Following the ‘Shahi Snan’ during the Mela, the Ghat areas and the banks of the Godavari River will be opened to devotees. During this period, it is estimated that over one crore devotees are likely to arrive for the holy bath. Amidst such massive crowds, situations such as stampedes, food poisoning, or other emergencies could lead to a sudden surge in the number of patients requiring medical attention. To ensure that immediate medical treatment is available in such scenarios, the ‘Tent Clinic’ concept is being implemented on a priority basis in Trimbakeshwar.

Three-bed hospitals will be established at 25 locations within the Trimbakeshwar area, including the Trimbakeshwar Temple, Kushavarta, Sadhugram, Alpabachat Bhavan, the Ghat areas, Pegalwadi, Bada Udaseen Akhada, Nirmal Akhada, Niranjani Akhada, and Juna Akhada. These outpatient facilities will remain operational for three months. At each location, a seven-member medical team—comprising an MBBS doctor, a BAMS doctor, a staff nurse, an ANM, a pharmacist, and other nursing personnel—will be deployed. These facilities will provide outpatient consultations, primary medical aid, and emergency services (such as wound dressing, suturing, and oxygen support).

ICU Facility at Ghat Area for 9 Days

During the peak period of the Kumbh Mela, a three-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will be operational in the Ghat area for a duration of nine days. Under the guidance of the District Civil Surgeon, special teams will also be deployed at the Trimbakeshwar Sub-District Hospital, Swami Vivekananda Multispecialty Hospital, Kushavarta, Beje, Kavnai, Sarvatirtha Taked, Swami Samarth Kendra, Brahmavalley, and the Ghoti Rural Hospital. At each of these locations, the team will consist of two specialist doctors, one MBBS doctor, one BAMS doctor, two nurses, and four support staff members. Immediate medical treatment, ICU facilities, oxygen cylinders, and ventilators will be available here for critical patients.

The Health Department appeals to devotees that, in the event of any health-related concerns during the Kumbh Mela, they should immediately contact the medical teams deployed at these locations. The Health Department is fully prepared to ensure the safety of the lakhs of devotees, and all facilities will remain operational 24 hours a day. All agencies are working continuously to ensure that the Kumbh Mela is conducted smoothly and safely.