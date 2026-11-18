Nashik: Pradeep Peshkar Appointed BJP Maharashtra State Convenor Of Good Governance Cell |

Nashik: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a series of appointments to its Good Governance Cell in Maharashtra to strengthen the organisation and promote effective, transparent and citizen-centric governance. BJP Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan has appointed Pradeep Peshkar as the State Convenor of the Good Governance Cell and Atul Kharate as the State Co-Convenor.

As part of the organisational appointments, divisional co-convenors have also been designated to coordinate the cell's activities across different regions of the state. Aditya Pitti has been appointed for Western Maharashtra, Nitin Alasi for Vidarbha, Sudhir Dhuttekar for Marathwada, Rajendra Saroj for the Thane-Konkan region and Manoj Joshi for North Maharashtra.

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The party has also appointed subject experts to various specialised departments of the Good Governance Cell. Hemant Chafale will serve as the expert for the Information Technology (IT) department, Chandrakant Thakkar for Trade and Industry, Narendra Gangakhedkar for Management, Vineet Dev for Finance, Shrinivas Gaikwad for Education and Vijay Varudkar for E-Governance.

These appointments are expected to strengthen the functioning of the Good Governance Cell at the state level by bringing together expertise from diverse fields. The initiative will focus on promoting administrative transparency, efficiency, effective use of technology and citizen-oriented governance through coordinated efforts across Maharashtra.