Nashik: ‘Power Transition Will Happen, Narendra Modi Will Be the Reason,’ Says Prithviraj Chavan |

Nashik: With three years left until the next Lok Sabha elections, discussions have started on whether there will be a transfer of power or the return to power of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Against this backdrop, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan held a press conference in Nashik on Friday and presented his stand.

Chavan said, "There will definitely be a change of power in the country. It will not be the Congress or any other party but Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His administration in the last 12 years will be the reason for the change." Due to student agitation in Delhi, it is clear that Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister after the 2029 elections. Therefore, he claimed that efforts were being made to change the face of the central leadership even before that. He also said that Amit Shah aspires to be the Deputy Prime Minister.

Presently, Prahlad Joshi holds the responsibility of the Ministry of Education. He has been given the Ministry of Education despite already having three important portfolios. Ministry of Education is not a part-time account. Chavan explained that he wants a full-time minister.

The country needs an education minister who understands the problems of students, facilitates the examination process and knows the fundamentals of education. At present, there is no such person in the Modi government at the Centre. There is talk of Devendra Fadnavis getting promoted in Delhi. However, Fadnavis is unfit to be the education minister as there have been incidents of question paper leakage in Maharashtra. Chavan explained that we will oppose it if he is appointed.

"I first came to Nashik from the Samriddhi Highway. I expected to reach Nashik quickly from this route. But there were no direction boards on the highway to Nashik. So I had to take a long detour due to missing a turn. For a modern city like Nashik, such things need to be taken care of," said Chavan.