Nashik: Pothole Issue Sparks Heated Exchange Between Mayor Adke & Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader |

Nashik: A dispute erupted during the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s general body meeting over the issue of potholes. Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke and Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader Keshav Porje engaged in a confrontation during the meeting. The atmosphere in the hall turned heated amid the uproar.

During the meeting, the opposition criticised the administration over the difficulties and accidents caused by potholes. Thackeray faction group leader Keshav Porje stood up and argued while making his point and pointing fingers. Some corporators also held up placards. Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke was present on the dais.

The issue of potholes in Nashik has been a topic of discussion for the past few months. Roads have deteriorated due to road repair work, excavations for gas pipelines and other development works, as well as preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Previously, some citizens had lost their lives in accidents caused by potholes. A heated debate on the issue had also taken place during a special general body meeting in August. At that time, the Mayor had announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader Keshav Porje has consistently criticised the administration over the pothole issue. The dispute in the current meeting appears to be a continuation of the ongoing tension.

Official details regarding what was decided or which resolutions were passed during the meeting are not yet available. As the issue of potholes remains a sensitive matter for Nashik residents, it is likely to be discussed in future meetings as well.