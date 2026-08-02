Nashik: 'Pothole-Free Nashik' Demand Grows; Citizens To Gherao NMC On August 7 |

Nashik: The issue of pothole-ridden roads, currently one of the most discussed civic concerns in Nashik, is set to intensify. The apolitical citizens' group "Aamhi Nashikkar" has announced a protest against potholes, delayed development works, and growing concerns over public safety by laying siege to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on August 7.



The decision was taken at a meeting held on Saturday. As per the plan, a protest march will begin at 9:00 a.m. towards the NMC headquarters at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, followed by an indefinite relay hunger strike starting at 3:00 p.m. Protesters have stated that municipal officials will not be allowed to leave the premises until citizens' grievances are addressed.



The organisation alleged that ongoing development works across the city have caused severe inconvenience, with potholes, traffic congestion, accidents, and fatalities making daily commuting increasingly dangerous. It also accused authorities of executing poor-quality public works funded by taxpayers' money and demanded strict action against officials and contractors responsible for the situation.



Key Demands

During the meeting, speakers unanimously raised the following demands:

Alternative routes should be provided before major roads are dug up for development works.

Delayed infrastructure projects should be completed immediately without compromising quality.

Families of those who lost their lives in road accidents should receive financial assistance and justice.

Strict action should be taken against negligent officials and contractors responsible for substandard work.



Appeal for Public Participation

Describing itself as a non-political citizens' platform, Aamhi Nashikkar appealed to residents to participate in large numbers in the protest march, municipal siege, and relay hunger strike on August 7.



The meeting was attended by Chhabu Nagare, city president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Karan Gaikar of Chhava Krantiveer Sena, Dattu Bodke of the Prahar Janshakti Party, along with Ajinkya Gite, Ankush Raut, and representatives of several social organisations and citizen groups.