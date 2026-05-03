Nashik Positions Itself As Investment Hub Ahead Of Upcoming Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: Ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar next year, the Kumbh Udyog Sangam and Nashik District Investment Summit will be held on May 6, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at Hotel Taj, Nashik.

Industry Development Commissioner Deependra Singh Kushwah shared this information during a press conference held at the Collector's Office auditorium. Senior officials, including Kumbh Mela Development Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh and District Collector Ayush Prasad, were also present. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries are expected to attend the summit.

Kushwah said the Maharashtra government is making continuous efforts to promote industrial growth and investments across the state, and this summit is part of that initiative.

With the Kumbh Mela scheduled next year at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, industries and businesses will be encouraged to participate through various initiatives. He noted that industries have traditionally contributed to large-scale events like the Kumbh Mela, especially in campaigns related to green and clean city initiatives, and similar support is expected again.

Officials highlighted that Nashik is increasingly attracting investors due to its strong infrastructure, transportation connectivity, and highway network. Several projects under previously signed MoUs are already progressing.

Entrepreneurs, Business Groups & Industry Associations Invited…

Entrepreneurs, business groups, and industry associations are being invited to participate in the summit, and the response so far has been positive. New investment agreements are also expected to be announced during the event.

The summit will feature discussions and panel sessions on various topics related to investment, industry, and development opportunities in Nashik.

Commissioner Shekhar Singh said the administration is actively engaging with industries and businesses to understand and resolve their concerns in preparation for the Kumbh Mela.

District Collector Ayush Prasad stated that the investment summit would become an important milestone for entrepreneurs and investors and expressed confidence that Nashik would emerge as a preferred investment destination in the future.