Nashik: POP Idols Risk River Pollution, Creative Kutir Urges Citizens To Opt For Artificial Immersion Tanks | Representative Image

Nashik: Immersion of idols in rivers after the Ganesh festival has become a serious environmental concern, with Plaster of Paris (POP) idols remaining in water for years without dissolving and increasing the risk of water pollution. Creative Kuteer has appealed to citizens to refrain from immersing Ganesh idols in rivers.

Amid the enthusiasm and devotion of Ganeshotsav, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, but the scene along riverbanks after immersion is a cause for concern. At several places, POP idols can be seen lying intact in rivers and along their banks. POP does not dissolve in water, and the issue has repeatedly been highlighted by scientific and administrative authorities.

Apart from threatening aquatic ecosystems, such abandoned idols also raise concerns about the respectful treatment of the deity worshipped with devotion for ten days. Creative Kuteer said it is imperative to prevent the degradation of rivers in the name of religious practices.

Against this backdrop, Creative Kuteer has appealed to citizens to use only artificial immersion tanks. Whether the idol is made of POP or Shadu clay, it should not be immersed in natural water bodies and should instead be immersed only in artificial tanks provided by the administration.

River water is used for drinking and agriculture, and pollutants released from immersion-related materials can affect water quality. The organisation has also suggested that Shadu clay idols can be immersed at home in a bucket or tank.

Creative Kuteer has urged citizens to resolve that from next year onwards, they will install only idols made of Shadu clay, paper pulp or other naturally dissolvable materials. Protecting both the deity and nature is a collective responsibility, and merely expressing concern will not be enough; sustained action is necessary to bring about change.

“Devotion must be accompanied by environmental awareness, and citizens should celebrate an eco-friendly festival,” said Shital Vikram Ugale of Creative Kuteer.