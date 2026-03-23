Nashik: Police Warn Against Sharing Defamatory Content, Photos, Videos In Ashok Kharat Case

Nashik: Police Warn Against Sharing Defamatory Content, Photos, Videos In Kharat Case | Sourced

Nashik: Following the widely discussed Ashok Kharat case, cyber police have taken a strict stance to curb the circulation of objectionable content about victimised women on social media. Authorities have warned that legal action will be taken against anyone found sharing defamatory text, photos, or videos targeting the victims.



It has come to light that several images are being morphed and circulated, including the use of AI technology to create fake and misleading content. In response, the Nashik Cyber Police are closely monitoring all such posts and are preparing to take stringent action against those responsible.



Notably, photos of other unrelated women are also being misused and falsely linked to the case, leading to the defamation of innocent individuals. Police have emphasised that anyone sharing such harmful or misleading content will face direct legal consequences.

Meanwhile, special precautions are being taken to protect the identity of victims and complainants. Authorities are also actively monitoring social media platforms to prevent the spread of rumours, misinformation, and misleading posts, ensuring that the sensitivity of the case is maintained.