Nashik Police Ranked No. 1 In State For E-Governance ‘Fortress Of Law’ Drive | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Police Commissionerate has secured the first rank in the state under the Police Commissionerate category for successfully implementing the ‘Nashik District – Fortress of Law’ initiative as part of the 150-day e-governance reform program conceptualised by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



On this occasion, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik was felicitated at a ceremony held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai by the Chief Minister. The event was attended by Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and Director General of Police Sadanand Date, among other dignitaries.



The 150-day action plan was introduced to bring about significant improvements in e-governance across government offices. As part of this initiative, departments were evaluated based on seven key components: official websites, AAPle Sarkar system, e-Office, dashboards, WhatsApp integration, chatbots, use of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

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The final evaluation of all participating government offices was conducted by the Quality Council of India. The Nashik Police Commissionerate scored the highest, 156.25 marks, thereby emerging as the top performer in its category.



Under the effective leadership of Commissioner Karnik, the department implemented several digital and citizen-centric initiatives, such as “e-Meet with CP,” walk-in tours, and enhanced public safety engagement programs. These efforts have significantly improved transparency, efficiency, and technological integration in police functioning.



Speaking on the achievement, Commissioner Karnik stated that the Nashik Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens while continuing to adopt innovative governance practices.