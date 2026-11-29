Nashik Police Launch Weekly Citizen Outreach At Jogging Tracks Across 14 Police Station Areas | Representative image (AI-generated)

Nashik: In an innovative initiative aimed at strengthening police-public relations and understanding citizens’ concerns, Nashik City Police will interact directly with residents at jogging tracks across the city.

Conceived by Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the initiative will bring senior police officers closer to citizens, providing them an opportunity to raise issues related to law and order, public safety, traffic management and other local concerns.

On November 28, senior officers, including Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners and Senior Police Inspectors, visited various jogging tracks and interacted with morning walkers, senior citizens, women, youngsters and fitness enthusiasts.

The initiative will cover the jurisdictions of all 14 police stations in the city, including Bhadrakali, Sarkarwada, Mumbai Naka, Gangapur, Panchavati, Adgaon, Mhasrul, Nashik Road, Upnagar, Deolali Camp, Indiranagar, Satpur, Ambad and MIDC.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut interacted with citizens at the Golf Club ground, while DCP Kishor Kale visited the Indiranagar jogging track. Citizens raised concerns regarding traffic congestion, inadequate street lighting, parking issues, anti-social activities and police patrolling.

They particularly demanded increased police visibility between 6 pm and 8 pm, improved lighting at public spaces and better security arrangements around gardens and jogging tracks.

The programme will be conducted regularly, with local police station officers interacting with citizens once a week and senior officers visiting jogging tracks once a month.

Feedback and suggestions received during these interactions will be used to improve patrolling, preventive measures and security arrangements in different localities.

The police also informed citizens about emergency helpline numbers, including 112 for emergency assistance, 1091 for women’s safety, 1098 for child protection and 1930 for cybercrime-related financial fraud. The initiative aims to build public confidence, encourage community participation and make Nashik a safer city.